CITGO 6 families concerned some men have COVID symptoms

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -Family members of the men known as the CITGO 6 are concerned some of the captives are showing symptoms of COVID.
In response to pressure, the Venezuelan government has released pictures of the men.
Family members say four of them have had COVID like symptoms and that they are increasingly worried about their health and survival.
Veronica Vadell Weggeman's father, Tomeu Vadell, was plant manager at the CITGO refinery in Lake Charles when he was taken.
"Dad, within the last week, he was having sore throat, somewhat of a cold, he had some gastrointestinal issues," she said.
The families have sought help from humanitarian organizations around the world, to pressure the Maduro regime to release them. What she calls a "proof of life" video of the men was released. One, speaking Spanish, claims their conditions are good.
But family members are skeptical. Vadell is seen standing directly behind the man speaking who is Jose Pereira. He’s the only one who is not a U.S. citizen, but is a legal resident of the u.s. and former president of CITGO.
"These videos they're almost forged, it seems they're, they might be old pictures, an old video, we're not 100% sure. I know Dad told us the men have been self-quarantining and haven't been outside or left their cell, in months," she said.
Since 2017 the CITGO 6 has been held captive in Venezuela, awaiting trial on what family members say are bogus charges. They ask people in Southwest Louisiana to help.
"We ask all of our neighbors in the community of Lake Charles to call and help us put pressure on our congressmen, the representatives to really help us put pressure on the vice president, Trump, Secretary Pompeo, anyone in the government to do something," she said.
Veronica is eight months pregnant and hoping her father can return home.
“It would mean the world to us for him to be here for Father’s Day and if not, at least here for July in order to meet his first grandbaby,” she said.
This is the third Father’s Day the men have been away from their families.
