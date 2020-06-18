Altercation at Oberlin’s city hall results in simple battery citation

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - An altercation involving top officials at Oberlin’s city hall resulted in an employee being cited for simple battery.
According to a report 7News obtained from the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office, on Wednesday, June 3, a deputy was called out to Oberlin city hall in reference to an altercation. That’s where the deputy spoke with Council Member Johnathan Lewis. Lewis said he was at city hall to work out a problem with a water bill.
The report states, Town Superintendent Daryl Reeves entered the building and began yelling at Lewis. That’s when Reeves allegedly attacked him. When the deputy spoke with Reeves, he said Lewis had been harassing him all day. Reeves reportedly admitted to getting into a fight with the councilman.
7News reached out to Councilman Lewis and Town Superintendent Reeves for comment and haven’t heard back. Mayor Joseph Manuel said he could not comment on the incident, calling the situation an internal affair. Reeves was issued a citation for simple battery.
