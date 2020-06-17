SWLA Center for Health Services holding men’s and women’s health days

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - As part of their Juneteenth celebration, the SWLA Center for Health Services is holding two health days, aimed at showing men and women how they can take control of their own health.
Jessica Jolly, Chief Operations Officer for the health center, says the events are focused on diabetes because of the impact the disease is known to have on the black community.
“It is super important that individuals are thinking about you know how do they make sure that they’re taking their insulin, that they’re eating healthy, that they’re exercising to try to reverse diabetes," Jolly said. "Because it is reversible if you’re doing the right things.”
Tuesday’s women’s health day featured educational seminars on diabetes, clean eating, foot health and other important information to encourage and equip attendees for enhancing their well being.
Jolly says, with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic especially, it’s so important for people to stay educated.
“We are also thinking about hypertension, the use of tobacco and your cholesterol," Jolly said. "All of that plays a big part into diabetes and then of course your risk for COVID-19.”
The ongoing pandemic may have changed the look of the 7 Days of Juneteenth Freedom Festival events, but it hasn’t stopped them from happening.
Jolly says the recent protests, attention and action surrounding black lives in our country demand for celebration and recognition of the holiday.
“This is the time we really have to celebrate Juneteenth," Jolly said. "We have to make sure that the community takes this moment to stop and acknowledge Juneteenth and what it means.”
