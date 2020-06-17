SWLA Arrest Report - June 16, 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for June 16, 2020.
Rodney Gregory Pete, 18, Lake Charles: First offense possession of stolen firearms; illegal use of dangerous weapons; dealing in firearms with obliterated numbers; obstruction of justice.
Brennon Kane Pete, 19, Lake Charles: Accessory after the fact; dealing in firearms with obliterated numbers.
Christopher Douglas Burdette, 28, Groves, TX: Property damage between $1,000 and $50,000.
James Mark Seal, 39, Sulphur: Intimidating witnesses; first offense cyberstalking.
Caroline Marie Yokubaitis, 31, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; disturbing the peace.
Brittany Jean Guidry, 33, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule III drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Malcolm Jamar Jasmine, 29, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or production of a Schedule I drug; possession of a firearm by a felon; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; cruelty to juveniles; possession of drug paraphernalia; burglary; probation violation.
Keon Kentraize Fontenot, 19, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or production of a Schedule I drug; possession of a firearm by a felon; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; cruelty to juveniles; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Murray David Doucet, 44, Westlake: Misdemeanor sexual battery; sexual battery.
Alexander Martinez-Hernandez, 21, DeRidder: Federal detainer.
Patric Waine Romero, 36, Lake Charles: Probation violation.
Jacob Lee Brown, 35, Orange, TX: Issuing worthless checks between $1,000 and $5,000; conspiracy; theft between $5,000 and $25,000 (4 charges).
Sean Kelsey Lewis, 46, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; possession of drug paraphernalia; theft under $1,000; resisting an officer by flight; possession of a Schedule I drug.
Adrion Logan, 38, Woodworth: Federal detainer.
Kylen Kevin Keith Stewart, 23, Jennings: Probation violation; instate detainer.
Kaylon Denzel Jamahl Washington, 27, Lake Charles: Armed robbery; home invasion (2 charges); attempted armed robbery.
Brett Dane Bolin, 27, Lake Charles: Probation violation (2 charges).
Ricky Anthony Simmons Jr., 38, Lake Charles: Probation violation.
Taylor Austin Chiasson, 30, Lake Charles: Violations of protective orders; trespassing.
James Carl Trahan, 39, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.
