SWLA Arrest Report - June 16, 2020

SWLA Arrest Report - June 16, 2020
(Source: KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville | June 17, 2020 at 6:36 AM CDT - Updated June 17 at 6:36 AM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for June 16, 2020.

Rodney Gregory Pete, 18, Lake Charles: First offense possession of stolen firearms; illegal use of dangerous weapons; dealing in firearms with obliterated numbers; obstruction of justice.

Brennon Kane Pete, 19, Lake Charles: Accessory after the fact; dealing in firearms with obliterated numbers.

Christopher Douglas Burdette, 28, Groves, TX: Property damage between $1,000 and $50,000.

James Mark Seal, 39, Sulphur: Intimidating witnesses; first offense cyberstalking.

Caroline Marie Yokubaitis, 31, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; disturbing the peace.

Brittany Jean Guidry, 33, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule III drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Malcolm Jamar Jasmine, 29, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or production of a Schedule I drug; possession of a firearm by a felon; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; cruelty to juveniles; possession of drug paraphernalia; burglary; probation violation.

Keon Kentraize Fontenot, 19, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or production of a Schedule I drug; possession of a firearm by a felon; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; cruelty to juveniles; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Murray David Doucet, 44, Westlake: Misdemeanor sexual battery; sexual battery.

Alexander Martinez-Hernandez, 21, DeRidder: Federal detainer.

Patric Waine Romero, 36, Lake Charles: Probation violation.

Jacob Lee Brown, 35, Orange, TX: Issuing worthless checks between $1,000 and $5,000; conspiracy; theft between $5,000 and $25,000 (4 charges).

Sean Kelsey Lewis, 46, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; possession of drug paraphernalia; theft under $1,000; resisting an officer by flight; possession of a Schedule I drug.

Adrion Logan, 38, Woodworth: Federal detainer.

Kylen Kevin Keith Stewart, 23, Jennings: Probation violation; instate detainer.

Kaylon Denzel Jamahl Washington, 27, Lake Charles: Armed robbery; home invasion (2 charges); attempted armed robbery.

Brett Dane Bolin, 27, Lake Charles: Probation violation (2 charges).

Ricky Anthony Simmons Jr., 38, Lake Charles: Probation violation.

Taylor Austin Chiasson, 30, Lake Charles: Violations of protective orders; trespassing.

James Carl Trahan, 39, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.