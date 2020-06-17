Southwest Louisiana sandbag locations

FOR EMERGENCY USE ONLY
Sandbags are available 24 hours a day when there is a threat of severe weather. Residents must furnish shovels.
- Moss Bluff: Ward 1 Barn, 461 Parish Road
- Hayes: Ward 2 Barn, 7085 La. 14 East
- Lake Charles: Ward 3 Barn / East Public Works Facility, James Sudduth Parkway, behind 5500B Swift Plant Road
- Lake Charles: Ward 3 Old Barn, 2320 Smith Road
- Sulphur: Old Kroger building, corner of Beglis Pkwy. and Napoleon St.
- Starks: Ward 5 Barn, 129 Third St.
- DeQuincy: Ward 6 Barn, 1275 Plum Street
- Iowa: Ward 8 Barn, 1726 Parish Barn Road
Sandbag locations will be at all parish barns and there will be sand and bags there. Limit of 10 per and bring your own shovel.
The city of DeRidder and Merryville will announce their locations.
- Johnson Bayou: 881 Smith Rd.
- Hackberry: 105 Parish Rd.
- Grand Lake: 10090 Gulf Hwy
- Grand Chenier: 205 Recreation Ln
- Creole: 125 Muria Rd
- Lowry: 460 Lowry Hwy
- Klondike: 432 Veterans Memorial
- Cameron: 153 Leblanc Rd
- Big Lake: 160 Big Pasture Rd
Sheriff Sam Craft said starting Monday after lunch, sandbags will be available at the police jury yard on Alexandria Hwy.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.