Increase in COVID-19 cases in SWLA due to community spread, health officials say

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The number of new COVID-19 cases in Southwest Louisiana is increasing.
Health officials say the majority of the increase is due to community spread of COVID-19, but say it’s “difficult” to say how many of these new cases are due to increases in testing.
Lake Charles Urgent Care Dr. Marque said they had approximately 20 new positive COVID-19 cases on Monday, with lots of tests still pending.
“It basically looks like flu season in June,” Dr. Marque said on Facebook. “Multiple clusters from groups of friends going on trips and sharing Covid with each other. There are still a large number getting it at work and bringing it home.”
Dr. Marque said almost all of these cases are in people who aren’t wearing masks and or taking precautions. Marque said several had high-risk conditions and many more lived with people that have high-risk conditions.
State Medical Director Dr. Lacey Cavanaugh confirmed on Wednesday there is an increase in cases and hospitalizations in Region 5. However, she said, there is not an increase in patients in ventilators in our area.
“Our numbers of patients on ventilators have remained small in this region,” Dr. Cavanaugh said but noted that all of these numbers change daily, sometimes hourly.
Dr. Cavanaugh said the rise in hospitalizations are due to several factors, not just COVID.
“In speaking with several local providers, they are seeing increases in other health problems such as heart attacks, strokes, dialysis – and their volumes have returned to “Pre-COVID” volumes,” Dr. Cavanaugh said. “There are also increases in COVID related hospitalizations across the region, but not as high as we were in March and April.”
The Louisiana Department of Health is working on adding some additional data to the dashboard, which Dr. Cavanaugh hopes is available to the public soon.
