FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Repeat of scattered afternoon storms continues today

A lull in the action this morning will bring the return of the sunshine to start the morning which will also quickly warm temperatures into the upper 80s before our next round of storms arrives this afternoon. The culprit for this rain is a stalled front over SW Louisiana, albeit a very weak and diffuse boundary that will serve mainly as a focal point for the development of more showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Most of the storms die off closer to sunset, but as we saw last night, a couple could hold on into late in the evening. That would be the exception and not the rule to the forecast though. What’s left of the weak boundary on Thursday will bring one more round of scattered showers and thunderstorms back over the area tomorrow afternoon before the pattern quiets down for a couple of days leading into the weekend.
The front moves out Friday and Saturday as high pressure builds to our east. This will give our area a brief reprieve from the daily thunderstorms for a couple of days before resuming late into the weekend. By Sunday, a deeper influx of Gulf moisture with a return flow will bring back the scattered afternoon thunderstorms.
Next week looks to be even wetter as a southwesterly flow aloft combines with warm tropical moisture to kick up better rain chances by Monday and Tuesday as daily afternoon downpours will be like clockwork most everyday next week.
In the meantime, the tropics remain quiet with nothing brewing in the Gulf of Atlantic. The push of Saharan dust will continue across the Atlantic and will continue to act to suppress any tropical formation over the next several days.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.