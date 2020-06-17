FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A few storms this evening, higher rain chances into the weekend

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A warm afternoon so far across Southwest Louisiana as we have seen temperatures warm into the upper 80′s to near 90 in many locations. As we push through the rest of the afternoon and evening we stand the chance of seeing some pop up showers and storms much like the last couple of evenings.
Temperatures will be pretty steady through the evening so if you are heading out you can expect temperatures in the lower 80′s slowly falling back into the upper 70′s as we go into the late evening. Showers and storms begin to dissipate as we loose the daytime heating and the overnight looks to remain dry with just a few clouds from time to time. Overall temperatures starting out our Thursday morning look to start out in the lower 70′s for areas along the I-10 corridor with some middle and upper 60′s possible for areas to the north where they have a little drier air. We see a repeat heading into our Thursday afternoon as high pressure is centered just far enough from Southwest Louisiana that we can get enough moisture and that coupled with daytime heating will spark some afternoon storms. Highs reach the upper 80′s and lower 90′s again, which will be the theme for the rest of this week and into the weekend. Friday will be nice as well we see plenty of sunshine and some clouds from time to time, but overall the rain chances are a little lower.
As we move into the weekend we start off nice with a mixture of sun and clouds with highs for Saturday into the lower 90′s and our highs for Sunday will be in the lower 90′s as well. Saturday looks to be the better out of the two days as we will see lower rain chances as we are in between systems. An isolated shower or storm will be possible for Saturday but a more widespread rain and storm chance moves in as we go into Sunday as we see an upper level disturbance pushing through helping to spark the showers and storms.
We look to remain unsettled as we head into the new week as we have more moisture around and more of a lifting mechanism with the upper level disturbance around. Temperatures remain in the lower 90′s each day with the morning lows in the lower and middle 70′s. Enjoy the warm afternoons and sunshine.
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
