FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A few storms this evening, higher rain chances into the weekend

Temperatures will be pretty steady through the evening so if you are heading out you can expect temperatures in the lower 80′s slowly falling back into the upper 70′s as we go into the late evening. Showers and storms begin to dissipate as we loose the daytime heating and the overnight looks to remain dry with just a few clouds from time to time. Overall temperatures starting out our Thursday morning look to start out in the lower 70′s for areas along the I-10 corridor with some middle and upper 60′s possible for areas to the north where they have a little drier air. We see a repeat heading into our Thursday afternoon as high pressure is centered just far enough from Southwest Louisiana that we can get enough moisture and that coupled with daytime heating will spark some afternoon storms. Highs reach the upper 80′s and lower 90′s again, which will be the theme for the rest of this week and into the weekend. Friday will be nice as well we see plenty of sunshine and some clouds from time to time, but overall the rain chances are a little lower.