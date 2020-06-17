Crying Eagle summer concert series

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - With both the music industry and local restaurants feeling the financial effects of COVID-19 the Crying Eagle Brewery in Lake Charles is teaming up with local musicians to provide a summer concert series for the community.
Marketing and Special Events Coordinator Krickett Racca says, “During Covid, all of our local musicians and local restaurants, we all took a pretty big hit. Now we’re just trying to give the community something to do and get involved. Our summer concert series is finally back on track. We have the first one of the series this Saturday, June 20th with the Flamethrowers. We are ticketing everything to kind of keep social distancing at hand.”
And she says that they’ll have plenty of safety measures to help with social distancing.
“As excited as we are to bring this concert series to you, we just need you guys to know that we’re doing everything that we can to keep you safe. We do ask that everyone please respect social distancing. We have plenty of space, plenty of tables. We just added a brand new patio that offers 95 extra seats.”
Dominique Darbonne with the Flamethrowers says what the Crying Eagle is doing is great for the community, “It is really nice to see venues like Crying Eagle with an outdoor space trying to figure out a way to give people a chance to perform and to kind of feel like a sense of community again.”
Flamethrowers bandmember Joseph Darbonne agreed saying, “I was pretty flattered this morning driving to work thinking about the fact that Crying Eagle wants to get this thing going.”
“I don’t think that we are blind to the fact that people are still struggling and are having a hard time,” said another Flamethrowers bandmember Logan Fontenot. “Hopefully, you know, it’s a bit of a reprieve from all of the stress and other things that have been going on over the last four months. You know, we really hope that we can bring a little happiness back to the area.”
The Crying Eagle has three remaining concerts this summer that will feature Crybaby and La Roxx, John King, and The Tugboats.
Tickets can be purchased HERE.
