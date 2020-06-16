140-year sentence handed down in child sex abuse case

A DeQuincy man has been sentenced to 140 years for sexually abusing a child. Charles Lee Fontenot, 37, pleaded guilty as charged in November to two counts of aggravated crimes against nature and two counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile. Judge David Ritchie sentenced Fontenot earlier this month to 50 years each on the two crimes against nature and 20 years each on the two counts of indecent behavior. The sentences are to be served consecutively. (Source: Calcasieu Correctional Center)