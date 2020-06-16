SWLA Arrest Report - June 15, 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for June 15, 2020.
Harold Keith Ramuar, 53, Lake Charles: Second offense failure to register as a sex offender.
Bobby James Davis, 39, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse of a pregnant victim; child endangerment; instate detainer.
Brian Keith Golden, 49, Lake Charles: Illegal possession of stolen things between $1,000 and $5,000.
Gerald Ivy Bergeron Jr., 35, Lake Charles: Entry on land after being forbidden; disturbing the peace.
Anthony Lee Gann, 40, Sulphur: Obstruction of court orders; resisting an officer; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Marvin King, 57, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault.
Charles Allen Trahan, 60, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault with a firearm; first offense possession of marijuana.
Sherry Jo Miller, 39, Lake Charles: Parole violations.
Stephen Rearick Ferguson, 35, Lake Charles: Frist offense DWI; contempt of court (2 charges).
Chance Joseph Sonnier, 28, Iowa: Theft under $1,000; possession of a Schedule II drug.
Michael Wayne Schlesinger, 62, Lake Charles: Armed robbery; aggravated battery; domestic abuse.
Vance Javon Green, 20, Lake Charles: First offense possession of stolen firearms (2 charges); production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; illegal carrying of weapons.
Jakolby Markel Green, 19, Lake Charles: First offense possession of stolen firearms (2 charges); production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; illegal carrying of weapons.
Kiynen Chieves, 18, Lake Charles: First offense possession of stolen firearms (2 charges); production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; illegal carrying of weapons.
Jody Paul Broussard, 34, Iowa: Burglary of an inhabited dwelling (2 charges); property damage between $1,000 and $50,000; theft under $1,000; theft between $1,000 and $5,000.
Javeon Jaron Green, 19, Lake Charles: First offense possession of stolen firearms (2 charges); production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; illegal carrying of weapons; possession of a firearm by a felon.
Jacey Anna Broussard, 20, Port Neches, TX: First offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of drug paraphernalia; obstruction of justice.
Trayvon Markise Meaux, 22, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.
Michael Dale Barbeau, 51, Lake Charles: Sexual battery.
Michael David Lewis Jr., 35, Sulphur: Attempted second-degree murder.
Christopher Daroun Ledoux, 36, Lake Charles: Battery, third-degree rape.
