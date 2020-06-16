SWLA Arrest Report - June 15, 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for June 15, 2020.

Harold Keith Ramuar, 53, Lake Charles: Second offense failure to register as a sex offender.

Bobby James Davis, 39, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse of a pregnant victim; child endangerment; instate detainer.

Brian Keith Golden, 49, Lake Charles: Illegal possession of stolen things between $1,000 and $5,000.

Gerald Ivy Bergeron Jr., 35, Lake Charles: Entry on land after being forbidden; disturbing the peace.

Anthony Lee Gann, 40, Sulphur: Obstruction of court orders; resisting an officer; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Marvin King, 57, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault.

Charles Allen Trahan, 60, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault with a firearm; first offense possession of marijuana.

Sherry Jo Miller, 39, Lake Charles: Parole violations.

Stephen Rearick Ferguson, 35, Lake Charles: Frist offense DWI; contempt of court (2 charges).

Chance Joseph Sonnier, 28, Iowa: Theft under $1,000; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Michael Wayne Schlesinger, 62, Lake Charles: Armed robbery; aggravated battery; domestic abuse.

Vance Javon Green, 20, Lake Charles: First offense possession of stolen firearms (2 charges); production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; illegal carrying of weapons.

Jakolby Markel Green, 19, Lake Charles: First offense possession of stolen firearms (2 charges); production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; illegal carrying of weapons.

Kiynen Chieves, 18, Lake Charles: First offense possession of stolen firearms (2 charges); production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; illegal carrying of weapons.

Jody Paul Broussard, 34, Iowa: Burglary of an inhabited dwelling (2 charges); property damage between $1,000 and $50,000; theft under $1,000; theft between $1,000 and $5,000.

Javeon Jaron Green, 19, Lake Charles: First offense possession of stolen firearms (2 charges); production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; illegal carrying of weapons; possession of a firearm by a felon.

Jacey Anna Broussard, 20, Port Neches, TX: First offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of drug paraphernalia; obstruction of justice.

Trayvon Markise Meaux, 22, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.

Michael Dale Barbeau, 51, Lake Charles: Sexual battery.

Michael David Lewis Jr., 35, Sulphur: Attempted second-degree murder.

Christopher Daroun Ledoux, 36, Lake Charles: Battery, third-degree rape.

