St. Louis Catholic alum start petition to address race and representation in school curriculum

“The scholarship opportunities offered are insufficient. And we believe that students from all socioeconomic backgrounds should have access to this school and to Catholic education. The median income in Lake Charles is $40,910 and the SLC subsidized tuition rate is currently at $6,900. Even the subsidized tuition is unaffordable for most Lake Charles families—and we believe this needs to change. And right now, many of the scholarship applications can only be accessed by making phone calls or sending multiple emails. Our demand is threefold:”

St. Louis Alumni Group