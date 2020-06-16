Local Pride Advocate reacts to SCOTUS ruling to protect LGBTQ workers

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Monday, the Supreme Court of the United States ruled Title VII of the civil rights act does protect gay, lesbian and transgender workers against discrimination in the workplace.
Anthony Winn, an organizer for Lake Charles Pride, says while the decision is a victory it was long overdue.
“It’s about time, sadly I have to say that in 2020 that we all get to be treated equally," Winn said. "I just feel like it should’ve been done years ago. We’re taking baby steps you know, so I’m happy to hear about it.”
Up until Monday’s decision, it was legal in more than half of the states in the U.S. to fire an employee for being gay, bisexual or transgender. Winn says he’s seen a lot of progress in terms of accepting the LGBTQ community, and this decision is proof of that, but he says we still have a ways to go.
“You don’t have to necessarily agree with someones lifestyle, or choices or decisions but at the end of the day the respect should be there you know," Winn said. "That’s all we ask for.”
The supreme court ruling, which comes in the middle of Pride Month, is a triumph for the LGBTQ movement. Winn says he is actually working on planning an event to celebrate Pride, but it will likely have to be pushed back to July due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s going to be different. It’s not going to be your typical pride moment that you’ve seen in the past in Lake Charles," Winn said. "I can’t give too much away I want to kind of you know keep it a secret as long as I can, but it’s going to be nice.”
Winn says details and dates for a Pride event in Lake Charles will be finalized soon.
