Local organization donating used instruments to students

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - “Music Makers 2 U” is looking for members of the community to help them by donating musical instruments so they can give them as gifts to students in need.
Founder Eva Leblanc explained why she created the program, “Music is such a part of my life and my families life. I don’t know where we would be without it actually. About eight years ago a young lady from our church came to me and said “Ms. Eva, do you know where we might be able to find a violin?” I knew that I had a violent in the house, so I sat down and I wrote a note to her.” I am honored to present you with this instrument." And that’s how it got started."
President Tiffany Guillory says, “Music makers allows the community to donate instruments that they had previously and we refurbish them and give them to deserving students. We’re reaching into our eighth season. We’ve currently served and serviced 600 families with instruments.”
Guillory says its all about giving back to the community.
“You know, we talk about paying it forward and there’s so many ways that we want to pay things forward, but we don’t know how. If something is not being used it’s great to allow someone that would like that opportunity that is deserving to have that opportunity.”
And the students that receive instruments are thankful for the opportunity to experience the gift of music.
“Music for me as a way, one, to express myself, but it’s also just a way to have fun for me," said Sophie Medwick. “I was so grateful for it.”
And her sister, Sarah Medwick agrees, “It has allowed me so many friendships and opportunities that I wouldn’t have had otherwise and to me that’s the greatest gift of all.”
If you have an instrument that you would like to donate, you can drop it off at participating CSE Federal Credit Unions in Moss Bluff, Sulphur, Jennings, and the Nelson Road location in Lake Charles.
