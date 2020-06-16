Local LGBTQ+ community organizer reacts to SCOTUS ruling

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - On Monday, June 15, 2020, the Supreme Court of the United States ruled that Title 7 of the Civil Rights act does protect gay, lesbian, and transgender workers against discrimination in the workplace.
After this historic decision, we spoke with a local event organizer and activist about what the decision means for the LGBTQ+ community and their fight for equality.
Anthony Winn, an organizer for Lake Charles Pride, says while the decision is a victory it was long overdue.
“It’s about time, sadly to have to say that in 2020, that we all get to be treated equally. Um, but yeah I just feel like it should’ve been done years ago. And um, we’re taking baby steps you know so I’m happy to hear about it.”
Up until today’s decision, it was legal in more than half of the states, including Louisiana, to fire workers for being gay, bisexual, or transgender.
Winn says he has seen a lot of progress in terms of accepting the LGBTQ+ community and this decision is proof of that. But he says we still have a long ways to go.
“You don’t have to necessarily agree with someone’s lifestyle or choices, or decisions but at the end of the day the respect should be there you know, and that’s all we ask for.”
The Supreme Court ruling, which comes in the middle of pride month, is a triumph for the LGBTQ+ movement. And Winn says he is working on planning an event to celebrate, but it will likely have to be pushed back to July due to COVID-19.
“It’s going to be different, um it’s not going to be your typical pride moment that you’ve seen in the past in Lake Charles. Um, I can’t give too much away I wanna kind of you know keep it a secret as long as I can. I’m bad at secrets I’m probably going to blab about it on facebook tomorrow, but it’s going to be nice it’ll be fun.”
Winn says he is excited to celebrate pride month “the right way” in Lake Charles.
When details on the celebration are finalized and a date is set KPLC will be sure to let you know on-air and online.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.