FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot weather pattern with only a few cooling showers to provide relief

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - As expected, we saw a few cooling showers around Tuesday afternoon and more may develop before sunset, but all will come to an end by just after sunset. Temperatures were warm again with highs reaching the low 90s, but heat indices were only a couple of degrees warmer thanks to slightly drier air.
Temperatures will not drop much overnight with lows by Wednesday morning only reaching the upper 60s to low 70s along and north of I-10; at the coast it will be even warmer with lows in the mid to upper 70s!
Wednesday through Saturday will be very similar to Tuesday with temperatures reaching the low 90s during the afternoon and morning lows in the low 70s. A few very isolated showers cannot be ruled out, but the chance of rain is only 20% each afternoon.
By the weekend and into early next week we may see a slight uptick in rain chances to 30%, but widespread significant rain still looks unlikely. And there will be no change in temperatures.
The tropics are quiet with no signs of anything developing close to home over the next 5 days. In fact, Sahara dust will move across the Atlantic and could reach our area next week. Dust limits tropical development, so it is good; but it can aggravate respiratory issues, so use caution next week. And remember you can pick up our hurricane tracking chart at all Southwest Louisiana Popeyes restaurants
Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton
