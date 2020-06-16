FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot and humid with a few afternoon storms

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - After a few storms rolled through Southwest Louisiana yesterday afternoon, things quieted down nicely during the evening and overnight, but the warm and muggy feel lives on with temperatures in the 70s this morning and high humidity in place. To start the day, sunshine returns but there will be a few widely scattered storms returning this afternoon.
A weak backdoor front moving from the northeast will move into the area this afternoon, clashing with the hot and humid air and result in some scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Chances of rain will be at around 30% during the middle to late afternoon hours but should begin to diminish by around sunset with the loss of daytime heating.
The front will fizzle out, not bringing any noticeably cooler temperatures to the area and hardly breaking the sauna-like feel, so don’t get too excited! Some models show a few more storms developing by Wednesday afternoon, but it appears the best chances of rain tomorrow may stay to our west in SE Texas.
Rain won’t be likely for most of the rest of the week with only a few afternoon storms returning Sunday and into the early part of next week. A ridge of high pressure will build over the southeastern U.S. later this week, sending in more tropical moisture by late into the weekend. This should keep nearly normal afternoon storm chances in place each afternoon next week.
The tropics remain quiet and should likely remain that way over the next couple of weeks. A plume of Saharan dust moving over the Atlantic will get pushed westward by the trade-winds and keep tropical activity unlikely from developing. This dust should arrive into the Gulf by early next week and will bring hazier skies to Southwest Louisiana by the middle to latter half of next week which could also bring result in allergy and respiratory issues for some.
