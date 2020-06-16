Cameron District Attorney recused from case

“The Rules of Professional Conduct provide that attorneys are forbidden from making extrajudicial statements regarding pending cases that the attorney knows will be disseminated by means of public communication and will have a substantial likelihood of materially prejudicing the trial of a matter. I attempted to obtain permission from the trial judge to respond to the interview given by Ms. Vidrine to KPLC but the Judge refused to discuss this. Therefore, I cannot comment, other than to say that I will always do my best to protect the rights of child victims of sexual abuse. I will appeal the Court’s decision to the Third Circuit Court of Appeal.”