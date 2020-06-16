Authorities investigating Iowa shooting

By Patrick Deaville | June 16, 2020 at 7:28 AM CDT - Updated June 16 at 8:32 AM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that they are investigating an early morning shooting off Eugine Lane in Iowa today, June 16, 2020.

Two individuals, one of which was a child, reportedly received non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say they have identified a suspect in the shooting but there has been no word on any arrests at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

