14-year-old accused of carjacking in hardware store parking lot

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A 14-year-old is accused of a carjacking at Lowe’s on Friday.
The vehicle was involved in a crash about an hour later in Orange, Texas, according to Capt. Kevin Kirkum, spokesman for the Lake Charles Police Department.
The 14-year-old, whose name is not being released because he is a juvenile, faces criminal charges in Lake Charles and in Orange, Texas.
Kirkum said a woman reported to officers that she was waiting in her vehicle for her husband to come out of Lowe’s when a young male came up to the vehicle and began knocking on the door. She thought he was an employee of the store, so she unlocked the vehicle.
The juvenile got into the vehicle and told the woman to get out, Kirkum said. She took her personal items off the seat and ran, at which point the suspect left in the vehicle.
Sgt. Joe Savoie and Det. Chad Smith are investigating.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.