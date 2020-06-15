Welsh man pushing for newly built pavilion to be named after former educator

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - “I’m getting these signatures riding a three-wheel bike all the way around town and getting people to sign them."
Michael Prudhomme has been collecting signatures from his community, petitioning for Welsh officials to name a pavilion in Richmond Park after the late Mrs. Cora Mae Gordon Vital, a lifelong resident and former educator in the town.
“Mrs. Vital was an inspiration to all of Welsh, and it’s been wonderful to see our community come together and unite to honor someone who made a positive impact,” said Board of Alderman member Colby Perry.
Perry says the newly constructed pavilion has been embraced by the community, and honoring Mrs. Vital by naming the pavilion after her would be a great way to celebrate her contributions to the town and its citizens.
“And everybody else thinks she deserves it," Prudhomme said. "I got proof right here, all the proof is right here.”
Michael began his efforts riding his bicycle and collecting autographs around town. Then with the help of his friend Colby, his petition was posted to Change.org.
So far, Michael has collected nearly 500 signatures in favor of the move.
Welsh Mayor Carolyn Louviere says she is proud of Prudhomme for taking initiative.
“Michael, he did a great job," Louviere said. “And all these names show us how many people really are excited about it too.”
Mayor Louviere says she is excited to honor Mrs. Vital and her family by naming the pavilion after her. She says the suggestion will be added to the agenda for Welsh City Council’s next meeting on July 7.
Michael says he wants to address everyone who has helped make this possible by taking the time to sign his petition.
“All the people in Welsh, Louisiana, where I went, thank ya’ll very much and Michael love you,” Prudhomme said.
To show your support for the “Cora Mae Gordon Vital Memorial Pavilion” at Richmond Park, you can sign Michael’s petition here.
