SWLA Arrest Report - June 14, 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for June 14, 2020.
David Allen Griffin, 24, Lake Charles: Resisting an officer; escape; aggravated assault with a firearm; possession of a firearm by a felon; contempt of court.
Michael Joseph Leger, 43, Lake Charles: Assault; property damage under $1,000; entry on or remaining on places after being forbidden.
Crystal Saline Carter, 43, Lake Charles: Display of plates; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of a prescription of a legend drug.
Travis Jordan Rayburn, 32, Lake Charles: Battery of the infirm.
Nathaniel Willis Mitchell Jr., 25, New Iberia: Instate detainer.
Caleb Leighton Chaney, 21, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug (2 charges); first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Nathaniel James Lede, 26, Lake Charles: Aggravated battery; aggravated assault with a firearm; illegal use of dangerous weapons; possession of a firearm by a felon; possession of a firearm in an alcohol beverage outlet.
Zevan Lee Barrick, 19, Lake Charles: Theft of a motor vehicle between $5,000 and $25,000 (2 charges); resisting an officer by refusal to I.D. (2 charges); theft under $1,000.
Blane Michael Bellard, 27, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault with a firearm; strangulation.
Dianna Marie Berard, 61, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault with a firearm.
Marcus Terrell Smith, 39, Denham Springs: Contempt of court; instate detainer.
Chad Edward Kitler, 46, Ragley: Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Micheal James Handy Jr., 25, Lake Charles: Second-degree rape.
Robert Lee Burrell Jr., 37, Lake Charles: Child endangerment.
