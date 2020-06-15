Salvation Army store reopens, donations resume in Phase 2

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Phase 2 means more retail businesses are opening up across the Lake Area.
As with most retail outlets, the Salvation Army Family Thrift Store has been closed for nearly three months because of the COVID-19 social distancing restrictions.
But according to Lt. Thomas Marion, the store at 3960 Gerstner Memorial Drive reopened on Monday. The news is great if you’ve been decluttering during quarantine and are looking for ways to give back.
“Like now, with COVID, people don’t have as much money to give..so we needed something to go by to help raise money and that’s what the family store does here in Lake Charles," Marion said.
Marion says the store is a vital source for revenue to keep local social service programs up and running.
“We had just been open one month here. So, all the profit from our store goes back to our shelter, food, youth, homeless programs," Marion said. "When we closed down we had no extra funds to go towards that and actually had to use other funds to help feed more than 33,000 people during the beginning of the pandemic..so that put us in an even bigger hole.”
The reopening is an important step toward financial security for the organization.
Ongoing safety measures at the store include hand sanitizer and sneeze guards at each register along with mask requirements for volunteers and employees.
“Right now we’re holding items for 72 hours before putting it on the floor so that there’s no contamination," said Marion.
Although the last few months have been filled with uncertainty, Marion says it’s just great to be back in business.
“There were dark days when we first got into COVID...I didn’t know if we’d make it past July, but God provided for us, donors provided, volunteers provided and we’re here today strong as we were then...just a little behind but we’ll catch up easily."
For anyone interested in making donations, the Salvation Army will resume accepting donations of gently used furniture, clothing, and household appliances between the hours of 10 AM-6 PM at the store location (3960 Gerstner Memorial Drive, Lake Charles, 70607).
The proceeds from the sale of donated goods directly support the life-changing programs of The Salvation Army in Southwest Louisiana, including shelter for men, women and families, meals for those who are hungry, rent and utility assistance, Christmas assistance, and much more.
For more information about The Salvation Army Thrift Store call (337) 508-2336. For all or other Salvation Army programs, call (337) 721-8068 or visit 3020 Legion St, Lake Charles, LA 70615.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.