Lake Charles man accused of second-degree rape

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man has been accused of second-degree rape, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent says deputies were dispatched to a Lake Charles residence in reference to a rape on June 14, 2020.
Deputies say during their investigation the victim told detectives that she had been raped by Michael J. Handy Jr., 25, of Lake Charles, a couple days prior when she was at his residence.
Handy was located at his place of employment and arrested after deputies spoke to him. He has been booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center for second-degree rape.
His bond is still pending.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.