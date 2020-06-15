Juneteenth festival continues this week in Lake Charles

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - This Friday is Juneteeth, the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in America.
The seven-day freedom festival celebrated the emancipation of the last remaining slaves in Galveston, Texas in 1865.
Chief Executive Officer Jayvon Muhammad says, “We are excited about celebrating that and showing the rest of the community of things about ourselves that people might not know. We want to show people who we are and we want to let them know they can be with us, we have to celebrate the difference in each other.”
And despite restrictions regarding COVID-19 the Southwest Louisiana Center for Health Services Muhammad says they determined to continue their 7-day tradition.
“Of course we wanted everything to be in person, we still wanted to still offer seven days because that was it called last year and we want to be consistent. So there’s that virtual presence, that in-person presence, and the drive-thru service.”
This year’s festival is expected to be the most impactful yet, due to racial tension between the police and the black community.
Director of Community Affairs Dianna Ross says, “We’re going to talk about it. This is our opportunity. That’s the reason why Juneteenth was brought to SWLA center for health services because for so many years no one did talk about it.”
Today, Juneteenth continues with a “Healthy North Lake Charles Initiative." which includes a 90-day health challenge.
To RSVP or purchase tickets you can go HERE and click “Register Now.”
You can see all the Juneteenth events happening this week HERE.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.