2020 Hurricane Special: Saving Louisiana’s Coast

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Now more than ever, conservationists explain how important it is to protect Louisiana’s coastline which serve as the primary line of defense against hurricanes.
In the midst of a global pandemic, Louisiana continues to deal with a land loss crisis. Nearly 1,900 sq. miles of land have disappeared since the 1930′s.
“We’re losing land in Louisiana at such an alarming rate," David Cresson with the Coastal Conservation Association of Louisiana said. "So any opportunity for organizations or for the state to rebuild land to find ways to refortify our coastline are critical.”
Cresson said hurricane protection is at the forefront of every effort to rebuild the coast.
“Any projects that are happening across the coast not only help to rebuild land but in rebuilding that land you’re also protecting the coast," he said. "Hurricane season here in Louisiana is obviously a very scary and uncertain time but the work we’ve done before now will help us prepare for that.”
Preparation projects that are protecting our coast and wetlands. Both of which protect millions of residents and hundreds of billions of dollars in oil and gas infrastructure.
In November 2019, CCA was in Lake Charles helping rebuild the coastline near Prien Lake.
“That project is out protecting coastline right now," he said. "We built about 1,000 new ft. of linear marsh and certainly it’s doing it’s job.”
Projects like this are always on the agenda for the Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority. Executive Director Bren Haase said in 2019 CPRA had 58 projects under construction.
“We anticipate to exceed that and have 68 projects under construction this year," he said. "We got [...] a little over a half a billion dollars worth of projects that are being designed or constructed in Southwest Louisiana.”
In the last several years, the Cameron Parish shoreline has been at the center of these projects. In 2014, CPA completed a nearly $46 million project rebuilding 160 acres of coastline in the parish.
While CPRA’s plans for restoration projects continue, other organization’s projects are being impacted by COVID-19.
“We plant marsh grasses and beach grasses and that involves getting large numbers, dozens of volunteers together in person and getting down into the soil or the sand and planting," James Karst with the Coalition to Restore Coastal Louisiana said. "We haven’t been able to do that because of the pandemic.”
The pandemic is also impacting funding opportunities.
“An organization like ours, we do the majority of our fundraising between March 1 and June," Cresson said. "So, all of our local and statewide fundraisers have been postponed.”
CCA had three scheduled projects in Southwest Louisiana this year. But whether or not they are able to complete those projects depends on available funding.
“We rely very heavily on our corporate partners when it comes to projects like that," Cresson said. "With the uncertainty and the financial climate across the state we’re not 100 percent sure that those projects will take place as planned.”
Karst said GOMESA funding could also be affected due to the pandemic. The Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act provides funding to the state for coastal restoration that is linked to the oil and gas industry. An industry that has taken a hit the last few months.
“We can project that funding in the future may not be as large as it is in this fiscal year," he said. "This fiscal year I think we hit the maximum of GOMESA funding for the state of Louisiana for the first time. But next year I think that the prospects for that are much murkier at least partially attributable to COVID-19.”
But the efforts must continue.
“The coastal crisis has not really paused for the pandemic," he said. "It’s still occurring, we’re still eroding; we still have subsidence and we still have sea-level rise so this really is an urgent thing that we need to address.”
The CPRA said the overall funding for coastal restoration has increased in the last decade. In the last 3-4 years, the funding associated with the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill has attributed to that increase.
