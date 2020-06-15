FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Summer weather pattern continues with limited cooling showers

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Monday was hot and humid with temperatures reaching the low 90s and heat indices low to mid 90s. We saw a few cooling showers around and more may develop before sunset, but all will come to an end by just after sunset.
Temperatures will not drop much overnight with lows by Tuesday morning only reaching the upper 60s to low 70s along and north of I-10; at the coast it will be even warmer with lows in the mid to upper 70s!
Tuesday through Friday will be very similar to Monday with temperatures reaching the low 90s during the afternoon and morning lows in the low 70s. A few very isolated showers cannot be ruled out, but the chance of rain is only 10% each afternoon.
By the weekend and into early next week we may see a slight uptick in rain chances to 20%, but widespread significant rain still looks unlikely. And there will be no change in temperatures.
The tropics are quiet with no signs of anything developing close to home over the next 5 days. And remember you can pick up our hurricane tracking chart at all Southwest Louisiana Popeyes restaurants!
Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton
