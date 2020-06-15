FIRST ALERT FORECAST: An overall quiet week as daily storm chances remain very limited

The tropics remain quiet this week and there are no signs that should change over at least the next week, maybe longer. A big plume of dry Saharan dust is currently moving off Africa and should continue to travel westward over the main tropical development regions of the Atlantic and into the Gulf by early next week. This dust could reach our air by early next week. Not only does this dusty air suppress tropical activity from developing, but it also results in hazy skies and can cause some mild respiratory discomfort in those with chronic respiratory illnesses.