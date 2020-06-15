FIRST ALERT FORECAST: An overall quiet week as daily storm chances remain very limited

By Ben Terry | June 15, 2020 at 5:08 AM CDT - Updated June 15 at 5:12 AM
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Our weather to start the new workweek will be a lot like what we saw over the weekend with very limited rain chances, plenty of sunshine and lots of heat with highs in the 90s, but with increasing humidity which will kick up or heat index into the middle to upper 90s during the afternoon.

A few surprise pop-up afternoons developed across Southwest Louisiana on Sunday, despite atmospheric conditions that did not look conducive for rain. That same setup in place today could again result in one or two isolated storms this afternoon as well, but don’t expect anything more than that as the heat will build thanks to plenty of sunshine as highs top out in the lower to middle 90s.

An overall quiet pattern in place will keep rain chances no higher than 20% any day this week as a ridge of high pressure overhead keeps rain limited. A front that will drop down from the northeast will push through parts of Mississippi and northern Louisiana and not be strong enough to reach our area, so we’ll see no real break in the hot and humid pattern this week.

By this weekend, deeper tropical moisture returning off the Gulf will help bring a few isolated afternoon storms Saturday with better rain chances by the early part of next week. Daily highs top out in the lower 90s with nighttime lows in the lower 70s.

The tropics remain quiet this week and there are no signs that should change over at least the next week, maybe longer. A big plume of dry Saharan dust is currently moving off Africa and should continue to travel westward over the main tropical development regions of the Atlantic and into the Gulf by early next week. This dust could reach our air by early next week. Not only does this dusty air suppress tropical activity from developing, but it also results in hazy skies and can cause some mild respiratory discomfort in those with chronic respiratory illnesses.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

