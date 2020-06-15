CPSO searching for suspect who stole over $20K worth of lawn equipment

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for a suspect who they say stole over $20,000 worth of lawn equipment from a Lake Charles business on Wednesday.
Detectives came to the business on Cobra Road in Lake Charles at approximately 5 a.m. on June 10 and learned the suspect cut a hole through the warehouse wall to steal items.
Kayla Vincent, spokeswoman for the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, said the suspect stole over $20,000 worth of lawn equipment, including STIHL chain saws, STIHL weed eaters, STIHL edgers and a STIHL demo saw, along with other landscaping tools.
Anyone with information on the burglary and theft is asked to call CPSO. CPSO Detective John Coffman is the lead investigator on this case.
