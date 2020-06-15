Company brings jet ski rentals to Lake Charles

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Buying boating or other watersports equipment can be expensive. But one rental company in Lake Charles is about to help local residents enjoy those experiences without the need to invest in a boat or jet ski.
The owner of River Rat Rental Michael Boyer, says one of his favorite memories is riding a jet ski.
“I grew up pretty poor so my dad being able to go to rent a jet ski one time to take us out is one of the best memories.”
That’s why he wants to help other people make memories through his company which brings jet ski rentals to Southwest Louisiana for the first time.
“As of now, it’s pontoon and jet skis, and in the near future to move into kayaks and paddleboards, some fishing things, and probably just move into all the water sports, tubes and all that.”
But part of renting out jet skis is the risks involved with any water vehicle.
“It’s something you have to be very cautious. It can go from 0 to 60 mph very fast. So, you just have to be prepared, you have to be very safe with them and be aware of all of your surroundings and everything. And it’s very costly if you mess something up. If you flip them over, it could cost 5 to 600 dollars just to get them tuned. It’s high risk and I think people weren’t willing to take that risk, and so we’re going to try it out, see what happens.”
That’s why Boyer says they’re taking the time to make sure everything is perfect.
“It’s like a 6-page document of waiver waiving us from any safety hazards and then basically I mean you’re going to be responsible for anything that happens to the ski. You have to be 21 years of age to rent it and then anybody else who rides it also has to sign a waiver as well.”
River Rat Rental is looking to start rentals in the next couple of weeks, just in time for the 4th of July.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.