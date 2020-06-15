Cajundome to host Garth Brooks drive-in concert

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Cajundome has been added to the list of areas that will be hosting Garth Brooks’ drive-in concert.
Brooks will be performing the concert on June 27 which will be seen at 300 drive-in theaters. The exclusive performance will adhere to CDC guidelines along with state and local mandates.
The concert will begin at dusk rain or shine. The $100 all-inclusive ticket will allow one vehicle inside the venue.
Concertgoers will be able to purchase the tickets HERE starting on June 19.
