Artist Kevin Leveque on faith, nature, and Lake Charles

“I was gone for 32 years. I went to Art Center College of Design in Los Angeles in 1965. I went to London.. I did work for magazines and newspapers primarily when I was there, as in illustrator. I lived 17 years in New Mexico, and Santa Fe was very good to me. I ended up coming back to Lake Charles in 1995 and I’ve been here ever since. I’m certainly glad that I did come. I longed for the hardscrabble of the earth and the kind of hard to find scenery of Lake Charles Louisiana. When I got home I was just immediately inspired by the simplest things.”