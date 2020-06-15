Artist Kevin Leveque on faith, nature, and Lake Charles

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Southwest Louisiana is known for its beautiful and unique scenery and Lake Charles native Kevin Leveque has been capturing these scenes with his vibrant colored paintings for many years.
“Well, I’ve always painted. When I was a kid I was raised in the prairies south of Lake Charles. My mother was a very neat seamstress and very creative. She was very encouraging. I was put into an art class, a high school art class when I was in the second grade. So I was really progressing. I expressed things like the attributes of God. I like working on those levels instead of like expressing something personal."
Leveque didn’t spend his entire life in Lake Charles though. His passion for art took him far and wide.
“I was gone for 32 years. I went to Art Center College of Design in Los Angeles in 1965. I went to London.. I did work for magazines and newspapers primarily when I was there, as in illustrator. I lived 17 years in New Mexico, and Santa Fe was very good to me. I ended up coming back to Lake Charles in 1995 and I’ve been here ever since. I’m certainly glad that I did come. I longed for the hardscrabble of the earth and the kind of hard to find scenery of Lake Charles Louisiana. When I got home I was just immediately inspired by the simplest things.”
It’s here in Lake Charles that he found inspiration in all kinds of things and places.
“I once drove to the post office after the rain and I was so impressed with the way Kirby Street looked that I went and posted my mail, came back and drew a little sketch, then did a painting of that scene. The painting, I guess you could say it sort of looks like Kirby Street. Ha ha ha.. But literally it’s not Kirby Street. It’s just my imagination. A lot of times memory simplifies and emphasizes certain things that are fun to play with.”
But it’s his faith and the great outdoors that often shows Leveque a glimpse of true beauty.
“You go outside and can you see a magnificent evidence of a divine character in just everything. I’ve always believed that I don’t need to walk more than 50 feet to find a painting. The Holy Spirit leads me to emphasize some thing that I normally wouldn’t emphasize and so I really don’t take credit for the ultimate beauty of a painting.”
A collection of Kevin Leveque’s artwork is on display at Lake Charles’ Historic City Hall Arts and Cultural Center until September 12, 2020.
