FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A very warm afternoon with a few storms, the heat rolls on into Monday

The rest of this afternoon and evening will be full of sunshine, but also the chance of a few showers or storms mainly south of the I-10 corridor. Temperatures slowly fall overnight from the lower 90′s back into the middle 70′s, but the warming trend in the overnight lows begins. Overnight won’t be quite as cool as the last couple with many areas in the lower 70′s with a few areas to the north being in the upper 60′s. The warmth makes a return as we head into Monday as we see plenty of sunshine once again with just a very slim chance of an afternoon shower or storm as we still see a little moisture left in our area and the daytime heating providing enough lift to spark a few of those storms. Overall many locations won’t see any rain due to high pressure staying in place, but a few areas could pick up a brief downpour.