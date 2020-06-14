FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A very warm afternoon with a few storms, the heat rolls on into Monday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Overall a great weekend as we have seen plenty of sunshine and temperatures climbing into the upper 80′s and lower 90′s. We have seen a few showers and storms for this afternoon, but overall the majority of us are remaining dry.
The rest of this afternoon and evening will be full of sunshine, but also the chance of a few showers or storms mainly south of the I-10 corridor. Temperatures slowly fall overnight from the lower 90′s back into the middle 70′s, but the warming trend in the overnight lows begins. Overnight won’t be quite as cool as the last couple with many areas in the lower 70′s with a few areas to the north being in the upper 60′s. The warmth makes a return as we head into Monday as we see plenty of sunshine once again with just a very slim chance of an afternoon shower or storm as we still see a little moisture left in our area and the daytime heating providing enough lift to spark a few of those storms. Overall many locations won’t see any rain due to high pressure staying in place, but a few areas could pick up a brief downpour.
While rain chances do remain low over the next couple of days, as warm as we will be and with the little moisture we do have there could be an isolated shower or storm in a couple of locations. The one thing that all of Southwest Louisiana will see is the heat that is continuing to stick around as we are going to be in the lower 90′s all week with a few areas possibly touching the middle 90′s as we head through the Wednesday time frame. High pressure will slowly drift to the east and south with time especially late week, which will increase the dew points as well as our rain chances.
Overall right now the best chances of rain hold off until late next weekend according to the latest model guidance. A front and some moisture coming up out of the south will be what raises our rain chances heading into next weekend, but that won’t mean a cool down as highs still stay in the lower 90′s. There is still plenty of time to watch for the rain chances next week, so for now enjoy the wonderful sunshine and warmer weather.
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.