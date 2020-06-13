More global protests emerge over racism, police actions

A bicyclist clenches his fist as he rides through a cloud of tear gas during a march against police brutality and racism in Paris, France, Saturday, June 13, 2020, organized by supporters of Adama Traore, who died in police custody in 2016 in circumstances that remain unclear despite four years of back-and-forth autopsies. The march is expected to be the biggest of several demonstrations Saturday inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement in the U.S., and French police ordered the closure of freshly reopened restaurants and shops along the route fearing possible violence. () (Source: AP Photo/Thibault Camus)