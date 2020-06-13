FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A perfect start to the weekend, rain chances remain low into next week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A gorgeous start to the weekend as we are seeing plenty of sunshine and just a few high thin cirrus clouds. Temperatures have risen into the upper 80′s and lower 90′s, which will be very common as we move into the new week.
The rest of this afternoon and evening will be picture perfect full of sunshine and very warm temperatures. We slowly cool down through the evening, but it may be a perfect evening for a swim as it won’t be until after sunset we really see those temperatures falling. We will gradually drop overnight as we are back into the middle 70′s for our late evening. Overnight won’t be quite as cool as the last couple with many areas in the upper 60′s to lower 70′s. We do it all over again for Sunday as we see plenty of sunshine throughout the day helping temperatures to warm back into the lower 90′s. Our winds do shift to a little more easterly direction aiding in a little more moisture and that couple with daytime heating could produce just a few showers or storms for the afternoon.
While rain chances do remain low over the next couple of days, as warm as we will be and with the little moisture we do have there could be an isolated shower or storm in a couple of locations. Overall though the majority of us remain dry as high pressure keeps the rain chances low. Highs still remain in the lower to middle 90′s for the beginning of the week with mostly sunny skies around with just a few clouds from time to time. This will be the theme heading into the middle and ending part of the week as we keep the lower humidity values with a more easterly breeze.
Into late next week we do see a shift in which a more southerly breeze returns and that will bring back some moisture as well a little better chance of some showers and storms. The afternoon highs will still remain warm though as we really don’t see much of a cool down in the next ten days. For now enjoy the wonderful weather and low humidity as we remain dry for the next several days.
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
