FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A perfect start to the weekend, rain chances remain low into next week

The rest of this afternoon and evening will be picture perfect full of sunshine and very warm temperatures. We slowly cool down through the evening, but it may be a perfect evening for a swim as it won’t be until after sunset we really see those temperatures falling. We will gradually drop overnight as we are back into the middle 70′s for our late evening. Overnight won’t be quite as cool as the last couple with many areas in the upper 60′s to lower 70′s. We do it all over again for Sunday as we see plenty of sunshine throughout the day helping temperatures to warm back into the lower 90′s. Our winds do shift to a little more easterly direction aiding in a little more moisture and that couple with daytime heating could produce just a few showers or storms for the afternoon.