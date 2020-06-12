SWLA Arrest Report - June 11, 2020

By Patrick Deaville | June 12, 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for June 11, 2020.

Troy Bartholemew Zackery Jr., 27, Lake Charles: Obscured windows; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; first offense possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule IV drug.

Nicholas Shawn Jackson, 30, Lake Charles: Sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without a prescription; possession of a Schedule II drug (3 charges); possession of a Schedule I drug (4 charges).

Devin Paul Pete, 38, Lake Charles: Sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without a prescription; possession of a Schedule II drug; aggravated flight from an officer; possession of a Schedule I drug.

Jerry Wayne Malone, 28, DeQuincy: Display of plates; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of a Schedule II drug; no motor vehicle insurance.

Justin Wayne Palmer, 29, Vinton: Illegal carrying of weapons during the commission of a crime; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug.

German Rosas, 41, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Savanna Paulina Parker, 23, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Brian Keith Knox, 54, Lake Charles: Burglary of an inhabited dwelling; theft under $1,000.

Miranda Lashia Watley, 27, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000 with two or more convictions.

Joseph Edward Williamson, 27, Lake Charles: Failure to register or notify as a sex offender.

Mariah Lea Wade, 39, Biloxi, MS: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug.

Matthew Aaron Wester, 35, Lake Charles: Issuing worthless checks under $1,000; contempt of court.

Ivy Lee Kershaw, 49, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; riding on bicycles.

Raleigh James Captain Jr., 40, Mamau: Theft under $1,000; contempt of court.

Edwin Jerome Landry, 46, Lake Charles: Fourth offense DWI; refusal to submit to chemical tests; proper equipment required on vehicles; resisting an officer by flight; escape; operating a vehicle with a suspended license.

Kayla Courtney, 30, Walker: ARDC detainer.

Tyrone Hollis Whotte, 48, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.

Michael Jacob Babineaux, 33, Ragley: Instate detainer (2 charges); first offense cyberstalking; obscenity.

Emelda Lee Manuel, 59, Oberlin: First offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of drug paraphernalia.

Lorenza Jamal Fontenot, 44, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); money laundering; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jessica Anne Prudhomme, 46, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kelly Chakaras Stanton, 43, Lake Charles: Robbery; contraband in a penal institution.

April Rachelle Trahan, 38, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; first offense possession of synthetic marijuana; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); money laundering.

Jennifer Kay Guidry, 41, Sulphur: Conspiracy; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug.

Kyle Anthony Lafleur, 53, Westlake: Resisting a police officer with force or violence; sound violation; disturbing the peace; terrorizing.

Jonathan Jermaine Francis, 34, Lake Charles: First offense possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; contempt of court; domestic abuse; property damage under $1,000; second offense possession of marijuana.

