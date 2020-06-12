McNeese’s Keyshawn Feazell gets approval by NCAA to play immediately

“We are really happy. Keyshawn is a young man that comes from an SEC program and he’s used to winning. He understands what it is to go through a real college program with a real coach. Having him will be a huge impact for us not only on the floor but his experience of being a Division I athlete at that level for three years will bode well for a lot of the young kids we have in the program,” McNeese coach Heath Schroyer said. “Keyshawn is a phenomenal kid and a great student and a really really good person. I am excited to have him on the team in every way possible.”