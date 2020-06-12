McNeese’s Keyshawn Feazell gets approval by NCAA to play immediately

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - McNeese received big news on Thursday when the NCAA announced it had approved the waiver for Mississippi State transfer Keyshawn Feazell to play immediately and not have to sit out a year due to transfer rules. He’ll have one year of eligibility for the Pokes.
“We are really happy. Keyshawn is a young man that comes from an SEC program and he’s used to winning. He understands what it is to go through a real college program with a real coach. Having him will be a huge impact for us not only on the floor but his experience of being a Division I athlete at that level for three years will bode well for a lot of the young kids we have in the program,” McNeese coach Heath Schroyer said. “Keyshawn is a phenomenal kid and a great student and a really really good person. I am excited to have him on the team in every way possible.”
Feazell mainly came off the bench as a Bulldog and appeared in 74 games during his three seasons in Starkville. The 6′8 forward pulled down a career-best nine rebounds versus Sam Houston State and scored a career-high nine points against New Orleans this past season. Despite consistent playing time, Feazell was never able to push for a starting job for the Bulldogs.
“Keyshawn just got caught up in a numbers game and that happens at that level. He played behind two guys, and three now, that are going to be playing in the NBA," Schroyer admitted. "He’s extremely talented. He’s excited to be here and wear the McNeese uniform and take the next step in the building of the program. I couldn’t be happier to have him on our team. Once our community gets a chance to sit down and talk to him and get to know him— he is an even better human being.”
Feazell will reunite with current McNeese assistant coach Jalen Courtney who was a graduate assistant at Mississippi State from 2015-2018.
Feazell played his high school basketball at Lawrence County High School and was ranked as the No. 2 prospect in the state of Mississippi for the Class of 2017.
