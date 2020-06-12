Lake Charles man arrested for theft from casino

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man is accused of stealing money from a Lake Charles area casino on Wednesday.
Horace J. LaFleur, 35, was seen exiting the gaming floor with two trash bags containing money and fled toward a nearby parking lot, Trooper Derek Senegal said.
LaFleur tried to avoid a state Trooper and security officers by hiding in a storage container on the premises but was prevented from escaping.
LaFleur admitted to damaging the box containing the money and taking an undisclosed amount of cash along with additional items of value. All of the money and the additional items were recovered at the scene, Senegal said.
LaFleur was booked into the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center for felony theft.
