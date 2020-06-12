Lake Charles Juneteenth festival

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The annual Juneteenth Festival kicks off in Lake Charles tomorrow, June 13, 2020.
The holiday commemorates the emancipation of the last remaining slaves in the United States.
The Southwest Louisiana Center for Health Services is sponsoring seven days of health awareness and education events, a family festival, and the black excellence awards dinner and fireworks show.
The festival starts tomorrow with a community day of service. Volunteers will be helping residents in North Lake Charles with small repairs and yard work. The community service begins at 9 a.m. in the Prater Street Community Garden.
Later in the afternoon a 3 on 3 Basketball Tournament will be organized by the volunteers of TeamCITGO. Music for the festival will include Keith Frank and The Soileau Zydeco Band.
Sunday will start with a community workshop followed by a Family Day at Riverside Park. This will include bike rides, food, children’s activities, and nature walks.
That day will also feature a Unity Church Service that will be delivered by Braylen Harris. The service will have a message focusing on “Taking Charge of our Triumph."
Drive-through COVID-10 testing will also be made available on this day at the Lake Charles and Lafayette sites.
Monday events will focus on women’s health and Tuesday will focus on men’s health. The theme of this year’s health events is “African Americans Taking Control of our Health” and will focus on diabetes. Activities will be centered around feet and eye care as well as nutrition.
Health screenings, classes, yoga, and aerobics will be offered throughout Monday and Tuesday.
Oberlin, Crowley, and Lafayette sites will also be hosting wellness events on those days.
The Mayor’s Healthy Neighborhood Walk with Mayor Nic Hunter will take place on Wednesday. Wiley B. McMillan Park will be the center of the walk which will focus on healthy lifestyles.
The Black Heritage Gallery will be hosting a reception that evening with an artist talk.
The Black Excellence Awards will take place on Thursday at the Isle of Capri Casino. This event will highlight community members that have excelled in Healthcare, Activism, Education, Justice, Community, service, and Music.
The Juneteenth Festival will conclude at the Lake Charles Civic Center Amphitheater. It will include educational material on African rituals and history. A fireworks show will end the festival at 8:30 p.m.
The SWLA Center for Health Services will also be hosting a Drive-In Movie showing of Disney’s “The Princess & The Frog."
You can find more information on the Festival and tickets on their website HERE.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.