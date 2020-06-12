Jenning’s Fire Department holds annual blood drive

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - As the ongoing coronavirus pandemic continues to challenge the U.S. Blood supply, donating is more important now than ever.
Jennings Fire Dept. partnered with Vitalant for their annual “Cuffs and Hoses” blood drive event. Hunter Crader organized this year’s drive. He says as firefighters, it’s their job to serve the community.
“We come to work everyday and give back to the community," Crader said. "So, this is just another part of our duties of giving back to them.”
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this years drive looked a little different. Donors were encouraged to pre-register to help plan for social distancing, temperatures were checked before anyone could enter, and everyone inside was required to wear a mask.
Brittany Simon, donor recruitment representative for Vitalant, says the pandemic has made donating blood even more important.
“We are in a critical state right now; we need blood. We have elective surgeries starting to come back up and the increase, the need, the demand has increased by 25%," Simon said. "We’re asking that anybody who’s able and willing to be able to give blood to come out and to support our hospitals and our local patients in need.”
The process is quick. After completing a five to ten minute interview session to see if you are eligible to donate, you are moved over to a reclining chair to get your blood drawn.
Simon says not only will you save lives by donating, but you might even be able to help in the fight against COVID-19.
“We’re also providing free COVID antibody testing, which is a huge incentive for donors," Simon said. "Everyone wants to know that so it’s really exciting to be a part of.”
Donating last fifteen to twenty minutes then you are free to go. Simon says a huge thanks to the Jennings Fire Dept. for holding the event.
“They’ve always known the need for blood so, we really are grateful for them and for all of the community members that have come out today to support,” Simon said.
Vitalant will be holding additional blood drives:
- Saturday, June 13 at First Moss Bluff
- -Monday, June 15 at Unique Plaza in Moss Bluff
- -Thursday, June 19 at Premier Nationwide Lending in Lake Charles
