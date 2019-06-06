Hurricane Names and Terms

TERMS TO KNOW
Tropical Invest An unorganized weak cluster of thunderstorms that receives special attention by the National Hurricane Center and is closely monitored for potential tropical development in the future. Development into a tropical storm or hurricane is not a guarantee.
Tropical Depression A mass of thunderstorms with a weak cyclonic circulation in the tropics with winds less than 39 mph.
Tropical Storm An organized, cyclonically rotating storm with winds of 39-73 mph.
Hurricane A large, violent storm with a pronounced rotary circulation of thunderstorms and sometimes an eye. Winds of at least 74 mph with storm surges usually greater than 10 feet.
Storm Surge A rapid rise in ocean height as as tropical storm comes ashore. Statistically more deaths occur from storm surge compared to wind from a land-falling hurricane.
Storm Surge Watch Life threatening inundation from rising water moving inland from the shoreline is likely within 48 hours of issuance.
Storm Surge Warning Life threatening inundation from rising water moving inland from the shoreline is likely within 36 hours of issuance.
Hurricane Watch Winds of 74 mph or higher are possible within the watch area. Issued 48 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical storm force winds since hurricane preparedness activities become difficult once winds reach tropical storm force.
Hurricane Warning Winds of 74 mph or higher are expected within the warned area. Issued 36 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical storm force winds and can remain in effect when dangerously high water or a combination of high water and waves continue, even though the winds may be less than hurricane force.
Tornado Warning A warning issued when a storm is either detected by radar or confirmed by eyewitness reports to be producing a tornado. Action should be taken to protect yourself by moving to an interior room of a sturdy structure on the lowest floor until the warning us canceled. Within a tropical storm, tornadoes can spin up quickly and sometimes go un-warned due to their short lived nature.
Watch vs Warning - A watch means that conditions are favorable for a storm to develop. A Warning means severe weather is imminent or occurring.
2020 HURRICANE NAMES
- Arthur
- Bertha
- Cristobal
- Dolly
- Edouard
- Fay
- Gonzalo
- Hanna
- Isaias
- Josephine
- Kyle
- Laura
- Marco
- Nana
- Omar
- Paulette
- Rene
- Sally
- Teddy
- Vicky
- Wilfred
