Former Poke Roydell Brown signs professionally with Slovakian team

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Former McNeese basketball player Roydell Brown will make his professional debut in September after signing with the BKM Lucenec of the Slovak Basketball League earlier this week.
The Slovakian league is the top flight basketball league in Slovakia.
Brown, a New Orleans native who transferred to McNeese prior to the 2018-19 season, averaged nine points and eight rebounds while starting all 32 games this past season and helped guide the Cowboys to their first conference postseason tournament in four years.
His rebounding mark ranked him fourth in the Southland Conference while his 2.5 assists per game average ranked in the top 20 in the league.
He also earned conference all-academic honors this past season.
In his two seasons as a Cowboy, Brown averaged 11.3 points and 8.6 rebounds. As a junior, he led the Cowboys in both scoring (14.5 ppg) and rebounding (9.5 rpg) before having his season cut short six weeks early due to an injured ankle.
In 55 games played at McNeese, he scored in double-figures 28 times and had 20 or more points 10 games.
One of his top games came this past season against Stephen F. Austin where he scored 25 points and 13 rebounds behind 10 of 18 shooting including a perfect 3-for-3 from three-point range.
Last season, BKM Lucenec finished the year with a 15-13 record to place fourth in the Slovakian Basketball League.
Brown is expected to leave for his new home in late August to prepare for the season which gets underway in September.
Brown will become the sixth former Cowboy currently playing in foreign professional basketball leagues. The others are: P.J. Alawoya (Valur Reykjavik, Iceland), Kevin Hardy (BC Siauliai, Lithuania), Diego Kapelan (Fraser Valley Bandits, Canada), Kleon Penn (Brujos de Guayama, Puerto Rico), and Patrick Richard (Cluj Napoca, Romania).
