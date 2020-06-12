FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Plenty of sun and warm temperatures, a beautiful weekend ahead

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A great way to end the week as we are seeing plenty of sunshine and hardly a cloud in the sky. Temperatures have warmed this afternoon as we have reached the upper 80′s to near 90.
Heading through the rest of this afternoon and into our Friday evening we can expect temperatures to remain fairly steady much like the last couple of evenings until after sunset. If you are thinking of heading out to grab a bite to eat or maybe take the dog for a walk it will be a great time to do so as you could’t ask for a better evening. As the sun sets temperatures slowly cool as we drop back into the middle 70′s and temperatures will continue to slowly fall overnight as we can expect lows in the upper 60′s for Saturday morning. Saturday will be another similar day to Friday as we look to see abundant sunshine and plenty of those lower 90′s for highs. Any outdoor activities you may have look to be picture perfect, just make sure to keep the water nearby to help stay hydrated as well as the sunscreen as we will see little in the way of cloud cover.
For the second half of the weekend we can expect almost a repeat of the first half as temperatures start Sunday morning in the upper 60′s to near 70 with the highs in the afternoon creeping back into the lower 90′s. Humidity values look to remain low as we keep the northerly flow in place and that will be a great thing in helping to make it feel comfortable outside. Not much change is expected into the new week either with the exception of us being a few degrees warmer with some afternoon highs approaching the middle 90′s. If you have a pool or have access to one it will be the perfect afternoon activity.
High pressure will continue to remain in place ever so slightly moving off to the east throughout next week and that will keep plenty of sunshine and those low 90′s in our forecast. We slowly see humidity creeping back up as we approach the middle and ending of next week, but rain chances look to remain low. Into next weekend is when the next best chance of rain comes. Enjoy the low humidity and sunshine this weekend!
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
