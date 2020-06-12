FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Plenty of sun and warm temperatures, a beautiful weekend ahead

Heading through the rest of this afternoon and into our Friday evening we can expect temperatures to remain fairly steady much like the last couple of evenings until after sunset. If you are thinking of heading out to grab a bite to eat or maybe take the dog for a walk it will be a great time to do so as you could’t ask for a better evening. As the sun sets temperatures slowly cool as we drop back into the middle 70′s and temperatures will continue to slowly fall overnight as we can expect lows in the upper 60′s for Saturday morning. Saturday will be another similar day to Friday as we look to see abundant sunshine and plenty of those lower 90′s for highs. Any outdoor activities you may have look to be picture perfect, just make sure to keep the water nearby to help stay hydrated as well as the sunscreen as we will see little in the way of cloud cover.