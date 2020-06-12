FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Bright sunshine and low humidity combine for a fantastic weekend forecast

The best news of the day is that the tropics have quieted down after a busy start to hurricane season. The outlook over the next 5 to 7 days shows no signs of any tropical development. Keep in mind though that hurricane season has just begun and it’s not uncommon to go through a lull in activity in June. The most active months are August through October. If you missed our KPLC Hurricane Special Thursday night, it will re-air this Saturday at 6:30 PM on KPLC.