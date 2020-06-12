FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Bright sunshine and low humidity combine for a fantastic weekend forecast

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Our Friday is off to a wonderful start with the weather remaining very quiet and pleasant again with temperatures in the 60s. Another full day of sunshine returns which will quickly warm up temperatures through the day but without humidity so a heat index will not be a factor. Breezes pick up out of the northeast through the afternoon which will be the only help we get from the heat.
The current weather pattern in place will keep a hot and dry pattern over the next several days and will set up some of the hottest days of year with afternoon highs in the middle 90s through the early to middle part of next week. The weekend looks fantastic with the only issue being the hot sunshine, so take your precautions and wear plenty of sunscreen if you’ll be spending time outdoors.
Also, the dry pattern will make the need to keep those plants watered with the next chance of rain holding off until next weekend. That will put about 9 days ahead of us with rain free conditions and scorching hot afternoon sun. Humidity will begin to creep in by the middle of next week, but we won’t have enough moisture returning in the lower levels of the atmosphere to produce any afternoon showers or thunderstorms.
By next weekend, computer models advertise an increasing chance of scattered showers by next Saturday and especially Sunday and even hint at the wetter pattern lingering into the following Monday. Next Saturday is the official start of summer after all, but we’re certainly getting a free sneak preview over the next several days.
The best news of the day is that the tropics have quieted down after a busy start to hurricane season. The outlook over the next 5 to 7 days shows no signs of any tropical development. Keep in mind though that hurricane season has just begun and it’s not uncommon to go through a lull in activity in June. The most active months are August through October. If you missed our KPLC Hurricane Special Thursday night, it will re-air this Saturday at 6:30 PM on KPLC.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
