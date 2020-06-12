Feeding the Frontlines Campaign

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Over the last few months, local businesses have been hit hard by the financial effects of COVID-19. So, Howel Furniture in Lake Charles has teamed up with various local restaurants to help boost their revenue, all while feeding the men and women on the frontline.
“When all the Covid stuff started and the pandemic started, we just tried to figure out a way to help our communities rebuild,” says the owner of Howell Furniture Shawn Hanley. “It was noticeable right from the beginning that restaurants were super hard hit. So we felt like if we could help them and they, in turn, helped other people, that that would just kind of benefit everybody.”
She says the program was designed to help both local restaurants and those who were helping the community.
“It’s called “Feeding the frontlines.” It’s a program we came up with about three or four weeks ago. We have donated money to locally-owned restaurants and then we task them to pick a group to feed. Somebody on the front line, police, hospitals, teachers, anybody like that. So we’ve kind of fed a lot of different groups.”
She says their first stop was hospital workers, “First we were with Pujo St. Café. We fed the emergency personnel at St. Pats. With Casa Manana and Que Pasa, and the Pats of Henderson has already done an event and we have one more event with them next week.”
And those frontline employees that are getting the food are certainly appreciative of all the love and support that the community has shown them for all their hard work.
In the end, Hanley says the program is all about giving back.
“Lake Charles has been amazing to us from the very beginning. So for us to be able to give a small amount back, we truly just feel blessed.”
Between Southwest Louisiana and Southeast Texas the campaign has partnered with 15 restaurants, donating over $53,000, while serving over 2,700 frontline and essential employees.
