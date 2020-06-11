Walmart employee spreading positivity and love

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Spreading positivity and warm welcomes are a specialty for one Lake Charles Walmart Neighborhood Market employee who goes above and beyond for each customer.
“Eli’s looked up to by a lot of the associates and the entire management team. He’s just one of a kind! He makes a point every day when he’s here to meet and greet every single customer that comes in the store," says store manager Cody Cole. “He just makes a point to make every customer feel special. Whether it’s loading groceries in their basket or you know helping them bring their motorized cart in.”
Eli Reboyras says it’s all about just making someone’s day, “We are going through a hard time right now, but if you have one person to make someone’s day special it makes everyone else’s day special. It passes on to every other person. My customers actually make my day every time I see them smile. So every time I tell them “Be safe, drive safe!” and I see a happy smile, then I’m happy with them.”
And it was Eli’s parents that he says are responsible for his attitude towards life and work.
“My parents always made me happy and always wanted me to spread positivity to other people. They always told me to make sure to treat everyone equally.”
And the customers have certainly noticed. Many of them were quick to point out how happy, warm, welcoming, and helpful Eli is.
“I just want everyone to be safe and have an amazing day. And make sure to spread the positivity!”
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.