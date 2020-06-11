SWLA Arrest Report - June 10, 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for June 10, 2020.
Gabrielle Leigh Heller, 23, Lake Charles: Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug.
Garet Shane Hebert, 27, Sulphur: Aggravated assault on a dating partner; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug.
Sandra Duran Matta, 50, Sugarland, TX: Domestic abuse.
Brandon Lee Sullivan, 38, Sulphur: No rear reflectors on bicycles; riding on roadways; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug; probation detainer.
Shianna Latrice Johnson, 22, Lake Charles: Extortion.
Edward Bolton Jr., 35, Lake Charles: Burglary (2 charges); theft under $1,000.
Horace Joseph Lafleur Jr., 35, Lake Charles: Theft between $5,000 and $25,000.
Joseph Claude Batiste, 54, Vinton: Theft between $1,000 and $5,000; identity theft of $1,000 or more; forgery; harassment.
John Wade Thigpen, 57, Sulphur: Obscenity.
Carla Jean Hyatt, 53, Starks: Terrorizing; probation detainer (2 charges).
Brian Broussard, 39, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug.
Rodney Denell Dotson, 42, Westlake: Failure to register or notify as a sex offender (4 charges).
Alexander Reed Borel, 24, Groves, TX: Vehicular negligent injuring; vehicular homicide; failure to obey traffic control signals.
Perry Michael Hebert, 59, Lake Charles: Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule I drug; no stoplights; switched license plates.
Kevin Paul Martin, 33, Lake Charles: Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule I drug; first offense possession of synthetic marijuana.
Ernest Dixon, 64, Lake Charles: Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule I drug.
Kaitlyn Hope Mcneil, 21, Lake Charles: Violations of protective orders.
Montreall Keth Barrow, 27, Lake Charles: Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule I drug.
Marc Anthony Munet, 20, Longville: Burglary; theft under $1,000; property damage under $1,000.
Avery Andrew Davis, 18, DeRidder: Burglary; theft under $1,000; property damage under $1,000.
Ray Anthony Mitchell, 18, Gramlisin, LA: Burglary (2 charges); theft of a firearm; first offense possession of a stolen firearm.
Allison Faye Vincent, 19, Westlake: Burglary (2 charges); theft of a firearm; first offense possession of a stolen firearm.
Demetrius Termaine Miller, 20, Ramsey: Burglary (2 charges); theft of a firearm; first offense possession of a stolen firearm.
Disean Tyrese Ester, 20, Lake Charles: First offense possession of stolen firearms; possession of a firearm by a felon.
Craig Allen Thibodeaux, 42, Lake Charles: Aggravated second-degree battery.
Joseph Ray McCarver, 31, Lake Charles: Sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without a prescription; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug.
April Nicole Guinn, 39, Memphis, TN: Production, manufacture, distribution, possession of a Schedule II drug; conspiracy.
Terry Antonio Peete, 40, Menphis, TN: Speeding; production, manufacture, distribution, possession of a Schedule II drug; conspiracy.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.