Staying prepared for hurricane season

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Every season you should have the basic at-the-ready supplies: water, non-perishable food, batteries, and cash.
A gallon of water per day per person for a week is recommended to have on-hand. Also, Non-perishable or longer-lasting foods like granola bars, tuna, cereal, canned goods, and peanut butter are all great things to have stored in your pantry.
However, during this pandemic, Katy Sandusky, with Red Cross, says picking up cleaning items is important in order to keep your family healthy too.
"Something different this year is having disinfectant wipes and cloth faced masks," said Katy Sandusky. "Remember as well if you are being evacuated to remember to practice the social distancing. This year as well we are asking people to have a two-week supply of items and a month's worth of medication as some supplies are a little harder to come by."
The month's supply of medication is crucial in the event pharmacies are closed and you aren't able to get a refill. Also, don't forget about your pets, or the need to entertain your kids.
“We always say build a kit, make a plan, and stay informed,” said Sandusky. “Part of that plan should be how you take care of your pets and children. You can pack their favorite toys, favorite coloring books as well as being aware of what hotels accept pets.”
Along with food and water, you’ll want to have flashlights and batteries in case the power goes out, as well as a way to get updates.
"You want a way to receive alerts if the power goes out, such as a battery-powered radio," Sandusky said.
Another thing to have handy is cash because after severe weather, you may not be able to access an ATM.
If you do have a generator, make sure to have enough fuel to power it for several days.
This sounds like a long list, but keep in mind, if we do these things now – before a storm – then we will be ready to act should we have to.
This sounds like a long list, but keep in mind, if we do these things now – before a storm – then we will be ready to act should we have to.
