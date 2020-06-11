Sports Person of the Week - Jaiven Creary

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - “I am extremely proud of myself. My dad has always pushed me saying I know you love football. Don’t let this injury take it away from you,” said Jaiven Creary.
Former Sulphur Tor running back Jaiven Creary suffered what could have been a career-ending ankle injury his senior season, but with his faith in God combined with the support of his family he was able to get back on his feet.
“People are the way they were brought up. My parents have always told me that if you can put your mind to it and you want it enough it’ll happen. There will be roadblocks, but if you put your mind to it it’ll happen. Everyone says God has a plan," said Creary. "His plan worked out for me.”
Creary was out for about six months and now has a metal plate in his ankle. By the time he recovered, the schools that we’re interested in signing him had already backed out. But he wasn’t just going to give up his dream of playing college football.
“I readjusted my mindset and said maybe this isn’t my time," Creary said. "So, I took another year to get my body right to see if I could go anywhere.”
Fast-forward two years and Creary’s hard work has paid off. He just signed to play football at Tabor College in Kansas.
“It’s overwhelming because two years out there are still people out there that believe I can help their program," Creary said. "Even the little film that I did have still shows that I have enough to help a team out and that means a lot.”
Creary believes his injury has only made him stronger in the long run. And when asked if he’s ready to get back out on the field, all he can do is smile.
“When I get there, I want them to work me so hard the first week or two that I am ready to quit," Creary said. "I miss that.”
