LSU grad killed after alleged domestic dispute; advocates speak out

"I have thought highly of Kinnedy since the first day that I met her. We were both in band and played clarinets. From freshman year to senior year, we were placed next to each other. Kinnedy was my best friend. She was the kindest and most wholehearted person I have ever met. Kinnedy cared for everyone so deeply. She was the one to go to when you needed someone to talk to; her smile could change your mood instantly. Kinnedy introduced me to all my favorite bands. She was the best person to have rock sessions with to Mayday Parade. She was always there for me. She was always the one to listen to me and someone I felt comfortable with. She would spend weeks with me in the summers. We'd stay up late, gossip, watch our favorite tv shows, and listen to our favorite bands. She was so full of adventure and always so much fun to be around. She was hilarious. Always laughing, always smiling. She was so wise! Honestly one of the smartest people I know. Kinnedy deserved so much more than this ending. She worked so hard to be where she was and it was all taken away from her. The most deserving, hard working person I know. My heart breaks for me and everyone else that is mourning this precious soul. This road of grief will not be an easy one. She will always be in my heart and never forgotten," said Kali Henderson.